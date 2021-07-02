Charred body of research scholar found in IIT-Madras, police suspect suicide

The police have retrieved an 11-page suicide note, purportedly written by the scholar Unnikrishnan Nair, in which he spoke about stress at the workplace.

A research scholar who worked as a project associate at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) was found dead on the campus on Thursday evening. The scholar has been identified as 30-year old Unnikrishnan Nair, a resident of Ernakulam district in Kerala, and the police suspect he could have died by suicide, as they have retrieved an 11-page note, purportedly written by him, from the campus premises.

“On July 1 at 6.15 pm, Dr Raju, a sports officer, came to the hockey field with his teammates and saw the body of a 30-year-old unidentified man lying half-thrown on the field,” the police said in a statement issued on Friday, July 2. According to the police, Unnikrishnan was a native of Ernakulam in Kerala, and worked as a temporary project staff employee at IIT-Madras. According to the police, he has left an 11-page suicide note in which he wrote about stress at the workplace. The suicide note did not have a reference to any individual in particular.

According to a statement from the Kotturpuram police, the deceased had been staying in Velachery with two others. His father, Raghu, works as a research scientist at ISRO.

IIT- Madras has condoled the scholar’s death, saying that it was an unfortunate and tragic incident. In a statement issued on Friday morning, IIT-Madras said, "The project staff whose body was found had joined the institute in April 2021 and was living outside the campus. We are shocked and deeply grieved, and convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the departed soul. The police are investigating the incident and the Institute is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (investigation into a case of suicide).

The scholar’s body has been kept at a government hospital in Chennai. An autopsy would be conducted after his family arrives in Chennai.

***

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.