Charge sheet against actor Jayasurya in Kochi land encroachment case

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has submitted the charge sheet in a six-year-old case, concerning the construction of a boat jetty and surrounding fence by the actor on puramboku land in Kochi.

Flix Court

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) of Kerala has submitted a charge sheet against Malayalam actor Jayasurya in a case of alleged land encroachment in Kochi. The case is six years old , registered after a petitioner complained that Jayasurya built a boat jetty and a fence around it in a wasteland near Chilavannur Lake in Kadavanthra of south Kochi. The vigilance court in Moovattupuzha had subsequently ordered the VACB to register a case against the actor. However, as there was no charge sheet even after six years, the petitioner Gireesh Babu gave another plea. Following this, on Tuesday, October 18, the VACB submitted the charge sheet against the actor.

An official at the VACB has confirmed to TNM that the charge sheet was submitted on Tuesday. The delay took place because they had to get sanction for the prosecution of the taluk surveyor and the village officer among others, and that took time, he said. The investigation went on for six years, he added.

Among those accused in the case are three former officials of the Kochi Municipal Corporation, who are alleged in the complaint to have facilitated the takeover of the wasteland (puramboku) for Jayasurya. In doing so, according to the complaint, they had violated sections of the Coastal Protection and Management Act and Kerala Municipal Building Rules.

Back in 2013, when the complaint was first made, a building inspector had visited the land and submitted a report to the Kochi Corporation. A year later, in 2014, the Kochi Corporation had sent a notice to Jayasurya, asking him to demolish the construction from the land within 14 days. The Kanayannur taluk surveyor was given the responsibility of measuring the encroachment, but reportedly it did not happen.

Jayasurya is a popular actor in Malayalam cinema, active for more than two decades. He has twice won the State Award and once a special mention at the National Awards.