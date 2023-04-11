Chandrabose offers pen used to write Naatu Naatu to best singer on Telugu Indian Idol

Chandrabose will soon appear as a special guest on Telugu Indian Idol 2, and announced the pen he used to write â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™ as a gift for the episode's best performer.

Flix Entertainment

Oscar-winning Telugu lyricist Chandrabose will soon be seen as a special guest on Telugu Indian Idol 2, which is streaming on over-the-top (OTT) platform Aha. Chandrabose, who won the 95th Academy Award for best original song along with music composer MM Keeravani for 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, will support and cheer for the top nine contestants on April 14 and 15. He will also give away the pen he used to write the lyrics for â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™ to the episodeâ€™s best performer.

Chandrabose has issued a statement expressing his excitement over being a part of the show, and his eagerness to witness the next generation of Telugu music talent. "Music is my life, and I am delighted to see the next generation of musicians set to take Telugu music to the next level," the lyricist said.

Along with witnessing their performances, Chandrabose has a unique gift in store to inspire the contestants. "For the episode's best performer, I will be giving away the pen that I used to write the lyrics for 'Naatu Naatu'. I hope this serves as a token of inspiration for all the contestants and encourages them to continue pursuing their passion for music," he said.

Joining Chandrabose will be Telugu playback singer Rahul Sipligunj, who sang 'Naatu Naatu' along with Kaala Bhairava, son of music composer MM Keeravani. RRR is a Telugu language pan-India film directed by SS Rajamouli, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.