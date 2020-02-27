Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was taken into preventive detention by the police in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Naidu had arrived for a two-day visit to the north Andhra region, and was scheduled to go on to visit Vizianagaram after Vizag.
A large number of YSRCP workers and supporters gathered at the airport to oppose Naidu’s visit, as the TDP chief had opposed the move to make Vizag the executive capital of the state. With TDP workers and supporters also arriving to support Naidu, police were deployed in huge numbers to avoid clashes between the opposing groups.
Naidu’s convoy was blocked for a few hours outside the airport before he was reportedly taken into the VIP lounge of the airport and placed under preventive detention. Before being taken into custody, Naidu condemned the actions of the police. Speaking to reporters, he said, “This is unjust behaviour. I have announced beforehand that I will be in Vizag today and tomorrow. We have taken permission in advance, both here and in Vizianagaram. YSRCP leaders have paid people and brought them here and to launch an attack on us. They have thrown eggs, chappals, water bottles, and even a couple of stones at us,” Naidu alleged.
“If they want to detain me, they must state the law and issue a notice first,” he said.
He was then issued a notice and taken into preventive detention under CrPC section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), “in the interest of the safety” of Naidu and his followers.
Earlier in September, Naidu was placed under house arrest to prevent him from attending the ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally, which the TDP had announced to protest against alleged “political violence” by the YSRCP in the Palnadu region.