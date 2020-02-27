Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was taken into preventive detention by the police in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Naidu had arrived for a two-day visit to the north Andhra region, and was scheduled to go on to visit Vizianagaram after Vizag.

A large number of YSRCP workers and supporters gathered at the airport to oppose Naidu’s visit, as the TDP chief had opposed the move to make Vizag the executive capital of the state. With TDP workers and supporters also arriving to support Naidu, police were deployed in huge numbers to avoid clashes between the opposing groups.

Naidu’s convoy was blocked for a few hours outside the airport before he was reportedly taken into the VIP lounge of the airport and placed under preventive detention. Before being taken into custody, Naidu condemned the actions of the police. Speaking to reporters, he said, “This is unjust behaviour. I have announced beforehand that I will be in Vizag today and tomorrow. We have taken permission in advance, both here and in Vizianagaram. YSRCP leaders have paid people and brought them here and to launch an attack on us. They have thrown eggs, chappals, water bottles, and even a couple of stones at us,” Naidu alleged.

He said that the police had made him wait for a long time, and were behaving in a “high handed manner”, asking him to go back into the airport.