“It was democracy which was defeated in the panchayat elections and not the TDP,” claimed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, claiming victory in the recently-held Gram Panchayat elections. YSRCP has also claimed victory in the polls, and has said that the candidates that the party backed have emerged victorious.

Naidu has accused the ruling party of using ‘corrupt money’ amassed from ‘sand and liquor mafia’ to ‘buy’ votes at Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per voter.

"Party (TDP) is continuing its relentless fight against the mind games, atrocities and unchecked violations of the ruling YSRCP in the ongoing panchayat elections," said Naidu.

Despite this, Naidu alleged, the TDP has won 41% sarpanch seats in the third phase of elections, bagging 1,093 panchayats. According to the TDP supremo, the TDP had already won 39% sarpanch seats in the first phase and 39.5% in the second phase.

About 90% of the candidates fielded by the party in the Kuppam assembly constituency, considered to be Naidu's stronghold, were defeated in the recently concluded gram panchayat elections. Chandrababu Naidu had won seven consecutive terms from this assembly seat since 1989. In the 2013 gram panchayat polls, the TDP backed candidates had won 81 of the 93 seats, however, this time around only 14 of their candidates won from the constituency.

Reflecting on the alleged panchayat setbacks in Kuppam constituency, which he represents, Naidu said crores of rupees were dumped in Kuppam to get "immoral" victories. The leader accused the YSRCP of buying votes at Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per voter.

"The ruling party maniacs brought outsiders to defeat democracy. Kuppam was known for its credibility, peace-loving people and ethical values but now the YSRCP has polluted the atmosphere," he claimed.

The opposition leader has also criticised the State Election Commission (SEC) for allegedly failing to implement its own orders. He claimed that the SEC allegedly failed to take action though police used threats and made false arrests.

(With Inputs from IANS)