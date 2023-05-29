‘Champions who brought us glory deserve support and respect’: KTR on wrestlers’ protest

Reacting to a video clip in which police personnel are seen dragging wrestlers protesting in Delhi, Telangana Minister KTR asked if “any responsible leader” from the Union government could explain the situation.

news Protest

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has slammed the Union government for the treatment meted out to wrestlers during their protest in New Delhi. "Can any responsible leader from Govt of India tell us why it has to be this way?" KTR asked on Twitter. "These are champions who brought us glory on world stage! They deserve our support and respect," he said. KTR was reacting to a tweet by wrestler Sakshi Malik, who posted a video clip in which police personnel are seen dragging the wrestlers.

Police had detained protesting wrestlers who were trying to march towards the new Parliament when it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 28. Delhi police have registered an FIR against the wrestlers – Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and others – who had organised the protest. Several wrestlers including Olympians have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment. A Delhi police official said that over 700 people were detained over the protests across Delhi on Sunday, including 109 at Jantar Mantar. Delhi police’s attempts to forcefully end the wrestlers’ protest, and their manhandling of the protesters, has been widely criticised by Opposition leaders and many others.

The wrestlers, who started the march from the site of protest at Jantar Mantar, were stopped by the police from proceeding towards the new Parliament. There was a scuffle when the protesters breached the security cordon.