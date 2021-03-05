Chaipatty Teafe to Infinitea: 5 open air cafés in Bengaluru to visit this weekend

Check out these five open air cafes in Bengaluru you can unwind at this weekend.

Features Cafes

It’s that time of the week again – the weekend. After a gruelling week at work, all one needs is a hassle-free place to unwind and soak in the last of pleasant weather, in the backdrop of the smell of beverages brewing and scrumptious food being cooked. With new eateries and cafes opening every month apart from your perennial favourites, there are a lot of options (read: confusion) to choose from. No worries, we’ve got you covered!

Here’s a list of five open air cafes in Bengaluru where you can relax, catch up with friends/colleagues or sit peacefully with the half-read novel you have been contemplating finishing the entire week.

Fresh Pressery Cafe



The Fresh Pressery cafe in Koramangala (Instagram/FreshPressery)

Known for its cosy vibes and Continental food, this quaint café also offers an array of healthy foods including salads, smoothies and cold-pressed juices. Located in Koramangala, the best-known locality in the city for cafes and pubs, this café is popular for its soothing ambience, offering indoor and outdoor seating options. The interiors exude a rustic feel, with wooden furniture and plants all around the place.

Bengalureans have certified that their grilled cheese sandwiches are to die for; so is their dark chocolate brownie as well as the chia seed pudding. But the icing on the cake – this café is also pet friendly.

Infinitea



The Infinitea Cafe on Cunningham Road is replete with aesthetic wall decor (Instagram/Jellyfish_cam)

Tea lovers assemble! If you are aware of the wonders a cup of tea can do, consider visiting this picturesque café on Cunningham Road. Started by chef and tea master Gaurav Saria, the café offers a wide range of tea infusions alongside healthy European dishes. Infinitea has introduced an all-new vegan menu as well. From classic pastas and pizzas to breakfast eggs, sandwiches, fresh crunchy salads, veg and non-veg appetisers, and desserts, they serve it all with ‘the one’ cup of tea.

According to regulars, the gastronomical experience at this tearoom is excellent. If you loved the tea you had, you can buy the tea powder right at the café.

Dyu Art Cafe



The DYU Art Cafe's interior boasts of old-school charm with rustic feel (Instagram/DYUArtCafe)

Touted to be the city’s most-Instagram worthy café, Dyu in Koramangala offers customers a lot more than food and beverages. The café is popular for its Continental food, in-house brewed coffees and scrumptious banoffee pies. Located in a converted old house, the café is decorated with rustic furniture with lots of light and air. Regulars say it is the service and warmth of the staff that makes them keep revisiting the place. And if you’re bored waiting for your friends to show up, you can grab a book from the café’s bookshelf and settle down in a comfortable corner for a good read.

What makes people gravitate to this café is that it’s pocket friendly and great for foodies who are on a tight budget.

Chaipatty Teafe



The interior of Chaipatty Teafe is full of sylvan charm (Instagram/Surabhi_J_)

Nestled in the heart of Indiranagar’s 100 Feet Road, Chaipatty Teafe is a small, charming café. The ambience is reminiscent of the tiny tea stalls you stop by on the highways. Visit this café and relish the kulhad (earthen cup) chai with some Maggi instant noodles. They have indoor and outdoor seating options full of old-school seating arrangement with cane chairs and low-set sofas. The owners are very cordial, reveal regulars, and love to host people at their modest café.

Hungry Hippie



The Hungry Hippie Cafe in Koramangala has very bohemian decor (Instagram/HungryHippie)

Another pocket-friendly place in Koramangala, you can spend time by yourself or with your friends revelling in the trendy atmosphere at this roof-top café. If the name did not it give away, the décor of the café matches the bohemian lifestyle of hipsters. As Generation Z would call it, the place is “lit” and serves amazing Chinese food. Enjoy their famous cheesy samosa, tiramisu shake, orange lemonade, basil pesto or butter chicken pizza. Open till 1 am, this might be the perfect den for your midnight food adventures. The café offers free Wi-Fi but we recommend putting your phone down and enjoying some of the board games they provide.