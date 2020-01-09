CES 2020: SanDisk showcases portable 8TB SSD prototype and 1TB type-C dual pendrive

The company's 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe thumb drive works with both standard USB-A devices and USB-C smartphones and laptops.

One of the innovative products to be unveiled at the CES 2020 is a portable SSD of a mammoth capacity of 8TB by SanDisk. The market is yet to fully assimilate the 4TB SSDs and you have a prototype of an 8GB SSD being showcased. The more normal capacity among SSDs is 2TB. It has not been disclosed when this particular product will be launched in the mass market. It may be a while.

The company claims this is the pocket-sized SSD has the largest capacity in the world. What is more significant is that the SSD has the capability to transfer files at the rate of 20Gbps. This file transfer speed is as much as four time the existing products from the company are capable of. In terms of its size, the new SSD appears to be larger than the Extreme Portable External SSDs being sold by SanDisk currently.

There is no indication of the price at which SanDisk will retail these large capacity portable SSDs, as and when the product is released commercially, but they won’t be cheap by any standards.

The other interesting product that SanDisk demonstrated at the CES 2020 is 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe thumb drive. Now, this is interesting because it can be connected to both standard USB-A devices and USB-C smartphones and laptops. For changing from one to the other type, you need to just swivel the connector section 180 degrees. SanDisk says it will be ready with the product by the next winter.

SanDisk has ensured its products are easy to use and easier to carry. They are therefore very popular with the users. From the functional point of view also, the fast speeds of the devices are helpful as well.