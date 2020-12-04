CCTV: Truck drives into crowd around 3 accident victims in Telangana, 2 more killed

Twelve people, including two police officials, were injured in the second accident that took place on Rajiv Highway in Telangana.

news Accident

The Karimnagar-Siddipet road in Telangana saw two accidents in a span of a few minutes on Friday. A little after 2 pm, a car travelling from Karimnagar to Hyderabad allegedly lost control and hit the divider, killing three passengers in the vehicle. A crowd of passersby quickly gathered around and the police, too, reached the spot. However, as the passersby were looking at the rescue operations, a truck rammed into the crowd that was gathered on one side of the road, killing two more people at the same spot. In the second incident, 12 people have been injured, including a Siddipet police inspector and a constable.

As per the CCTV footage from the Rajiv Rahadari or Rajiv Highway, around 2.35 pm on Friday, a few cars and two-wheelers were driving through the stretch, slowing down to check out the first accident. The truck, which did not seem to have been speeding, overtook an Innova and ploughed into the crowd, knocking many down on the road. A police officer, too, could be seen in the crowd. A few passersby, who were crossing over to the side of the accident site, realised the truck was not stopping but it was too late to move or run away for safety.

A total of 12 people sustained severe injuries. The injured have been shifted to various hospitals in Siddipet for treatment. Siddipet II Town Inspector Parameshwar Goud and a constable were among those who have sustained severe injuries. Siddipet Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis IPS and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rameshwar visited the accident spot. â€œIn the first car incident, three people, who are coming from Karimnagar, died. As they were being attended to by the police and locals, a truck, which was coming from Karimnagar, straightly drove into the crowd, leaving two more people dead," ACP Rameshwar told TNM.

A total of five people was killed in the double accident in Telangana on Friday. All the dead have been identified. While the three passengers in the first accident were from Karimnagar, the other two were from Siddipet. Among the 12 injured, one person is in a critical condition. The others, including the police officials, are out of danger, said the ACP.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck which was travelling from Karimnagar, fled the spot. The search is on to find the driver.

Watch: CCTV footage of the road accident at Siddipet