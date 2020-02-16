CCTV footage emerges of Dec 15 police action inside Jamia library, cops to probe

The CCTV footage was released by the Jamia Coordination Committee, comprising students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia.

The Jamia Coordination Committee, comprising students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia, has released a CCTV footage in which paramilitary and police personnel can be seen caning students in the library on December 15 last year.

Police said the video has come to their knowledge and they will investigate it as part of their ongoing probe, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said.

The 48-second video shows some seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating students with lathis. The video was released by the JCC in the early hours of Sunday.

On December 15, the university had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus to look for outsiders who were involved in incidents of violence and arson a few metres away from the educational institute during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Police had faced flak over its alleged action on students in the library.

On December 15, just days after the Citizenship Bill was passed, Jamia Millia Islamia University had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus and also used force, following a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act which led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged. The police action triggered protests across India, with students in several universities staging protests against the violence.

The University had approached the police for filing an FIR against the erring police personnel responsible for the brutality. The Jamia Millia Islamia administration had also filed a case in the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate, who has directed the Delhi Police to file an ‘action taken’ report by March 16.

The case has been with the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. Jamia administration has refused to comment on the video as the matter is in the court.