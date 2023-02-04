CBI questions AP CM Jaganâ€™s staff in Vivekananda murder case

The two were questioned based on calls they made to MP YS Avinash Reddy, who was also questioned by the CBI earlier this week.

news CRIME

IANS

Krishna Mohan Reddy, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, February 3, in relation to the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The investigation agency also questioned Naveen, an employee at the Chief Minister's residence.

The CBI had sent notices to Krishna Mohan Reddy and Naveen based on the call records of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy. CBI officials questioned the two in Kadapa for six and a half hours and reportedly sought details about what had occurred on the day Vivekananda Reddy was killed. Additionally, the officials gathered call data records of the two men.

On Saturday, January 28, Avinash Reddy, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Lok Sabha MP from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh appeared before CBI officials in Hyderabad. He was questioned for nearly four and a half hours. Avinash Reddy is a cousin of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On March 15, 2019, one month before the general elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy's paternal uncle, 68-year-old Vivekananda Reddy was found dead at his home in Pulivendula, Kadapa district. The former state minister and MP, was home alone when unknown assailants broke in and killed him a few hours before he was supposed to kick off the YSRCPâ€™s election campaign in Kadapa.

Even though the case was investigated by three Special Investigation Teams (SITs), they failed to solve the mystery. In 2020, the AP High Court heard a petition from Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha Reddy, who raised concerns about the involvement of some family members. The court ordered the CBI to take over the investigation into the case. On October 26, 2021, the CBI filed a chargesheet in the murder case. A supplementary chargesheet was added on January 31, 2022.