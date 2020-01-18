CBI court dismisses Andhra CM's plea in corruption case

news CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation court in Hyderabad rejected Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plea seeking a hearing of Enforcement Directorate cases only after the completion of the hearing on the CBI cases.

Hearing a disproportionate assets case against him on Friday, the court agreed with the ED’s argument that the cases registered by both the CBI and ED should be tried simultaneously. The Court also rejected his plea for hearing the five charge sheets together.

Earlier last week, Jagan appeared before the Special Court of the CBI in the disproportionate assets case after court rejected his plea of exemption from personal appearance. This was his first personal appearance in court since assuming the office of Chief Minister.

The court on Friday began hearing on the charge sheet in the Penna Cement case, one of 11 cases registered by the federal agency. The court was acting on Jagan's pleas on Friday. He sought that YSRCP parliamentary party leader V Vijay Sai Reddy, an accused in the case, appear in the court for the hearing.

Jagan was given exemption on Friday from attending. The YSRCP president has been charge-sheeted and is facing trial in at least 11 cases as the prime accused in alleged quid pro quo deals.

The cases relate to investments made by various companies in Jagan's firms as quid pro quo for favours bestowed on them during the tenure of his father, the late Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy, as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh during 2004 and 2009.

Several former ministers and bureaucrats are also accused in the case.

Jagan is currently out on bail, having spent time in the Chanchalguda Central Prison from May 2012 to September 2013.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy, former AP minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, IAS officer Y Sri Lakshmi and several other bureaucrats appeared before court as they have been named in Penna Cements quid pro quo case charge-sheets.

They were all accused of conspiring and favouring Penna Cements to get land allotments, lime-stones and concessions for setting up a five-star hotel in Hyderabad in order to get return investments in Jagan's firms.

(With IANS inputs)