Cash reward for gallantry awardees from Andhra hiked ten-fold

Similarly, the state incentive for Maha Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra has also been hiked.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced a ten-fold hike in the state government's cash reward to defence forces gallantry award winners.

"The cash award for winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra, who are now getting Rs 10 lakh will be increased to Rs 1 crore," he said.

Similarly, the state incentive for Maha Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra has been hiked from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 80 lakh.

Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra award winners' cash reward has been hiked from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.

"The kin of all armed forces personnel from the state who lay down their lives in the line of duty will be given Rs 50 lakhs," he said.

Reddy visited the home of 1971 war hero, Major Gen. C. Venugopal (retd) and felicitated him as a living legend.

Later, at the police parade grounds in the temple town, the CM honoured J. Chinatalli, widow of Naik J. Sanyasi for his role in the 1971 war.

He also received the Swarnim Vijay Mashal, the flame of victory, to commemorate the golden jubilee celebrations of Swarnim Vijay Varsh to mark the 1971 India-Pakistan war.