Case against former DGP Senkumar for threatening Kerala journalist during press meet

Journalist Kadavil Rasheed filed the complaint against former DGP Senkumar, who threatened him during a press meet held last week in Thiruvananthapuram.

news Law

The Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police on Saturday registered a case against former Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) TP Senkumar for intimidating a journalist who posed an uncomfortable question during a press meet.

The case was registered on the complaint of journalist Kadavil Rasheed, who was slammed and threatened by Senkumar during a press meet held last week in Thiruvananthapuram.

Senkumar and Subhash Vasu, chairman of the Spices Board and Mavelikkara union president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), had called for a press meet to level corruption charges against SNDP chief Vellappally Natesan. As the press meet was underway, the journalist posed a question to Senkumar, asking why he had not probed the charges against the SNDP chief while he was the state police chief. Rasheed also asked Senkumar about Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s statement that it was a mistake to appoint him as the state police chief during the Congress tenure.

Agitated by the questions, Senkumar demanded the journalist to show his identity card, and even accused him of being drunk.

“Tell me your name first. Are you a journalist? Leave this place, I am addressing journalists here. If you have guts, come to the stage and talk. Come here,” Senkumar was heard saying during the press meet. He even directed some men, who were with him, to ‘catch’ the journalist. Rasheed could even be seen being pushed out of the room by the men.

Senkumar has been charged under section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Cantonment police told TNM. As per reports, Subhash Vasu and eight others have also been booked in the case.

The former DGP had become a vocal BJP supporter following his retirement. He has, on many occasions, been criticised for his communal comments, especially about Muslims.