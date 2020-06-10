Capgemini partners with Coursera to help employees access courses and upskill

More than 4,000 courses across business, technology, data science, and personal development have been added to Capgemini's new internal digital learning hub called â€˜NEXT'.

Atom Online Learning

Technology services major Capgemini on Wednesday announced a global partnership with US-based online education company Coursera to give its employees access to over 4,000 courses taught by the worldâ€™s top university and industry educators.

More than 4,000 courses across business, technology, data science, and personal development have been added to Capgemini's new internal digital learning hub called â€˜NEXT', designed to support the upskilling needs of its employees around the world.

The learning hub gathers online courses that are updated continuously, all in one place, allowing everyone to build their own personal development path.

"We're delighted to partner with Coursera as we launch NEXT, our new all-employee digital learning hub," Stephan Paolini, Group Chief Talent and Learning Officer at Capgemini, said in a statement.

"This will further support the upskilling needs of all our team members as they design and deliver solutions to help our clients navigate through ever-changing business and people environments," Paolini added.

According to the company, this strategic investment is intended to help team members advance their skills and ensure they are equipped to adapt to new business imperatives.

The global partnership follows a successful pre-launch phase in February, during which more than 25,000 Capgemini employees enrolled in courses on Coursera for Business, the company's enterprise platform.

To date, those employees have completed more than 22,000 courses.

According to the Capgemini, its employees in almost 50 countries can access learning programmes on Coursera, both via their desktops and through an easy-to-use mobile platform.

Once a course is completed, employees receive an electronic certificate recognising the skills they have learned.

The learning is delivered through a stackable content experience to help employees grow their proficiency over time in any domain of their choice.