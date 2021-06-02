CAG audit finds lapses of Rs 203.97 crore in Kerala

The CAG report pertains to Kerala’s performance in the general and social sectors for the financial year ending in March 2019.

news CAG

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tabled in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday revealed that there has been a total lapse of Rs 203.97 crore in the state allegedly due to misappropriation of funds, underutilisation of assets, loss of Union government's aid, internal control deficiencies and shortcomings in the implementation of programs, reported Times of India. The CAG report pertains to Kerala’s performance in the general and social sectors for the financial year ending in March 2019.

The CAG report stated that the state lost the Union government’s assistance of Rs 195.82 crore for the year 2016-18, under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana—Gramin (PMAY-G), which provides houses for the poor in rural areas. Rs 195.82 crore aid from the Union government was lost due to ‘failure to attain physical and financial progress’ in the project, the CAG report stated. Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana was launched in 2016 and the state was supposed to complete the project within 12 months, constructing houses for 42,431 families. The CAG report stated that there was lack of quality supervision throughout the implementation of the project.

While there was failure in finding eligible beneficiaries for the project and in identifying land for landless, the report states houses were also sanctioned irregularly. Various funds sanctioned and released by the state government to make public utilities were not used, “due to indecisiveness and lack of administrative oversight”, according to the CAG report.

It also cited various losses incurred by local bodies in the state. Lapses in the vilappilsala solid waste management project resulted in the loss of Rs 31.02 lakh in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Construction of a fish market for Rs 23.25 lakh without proper study, resulted in non-utilisation of the structure as the design of the market does not meet the requirements of fish vendors. Rs 23.64 lakh was lost by Kothamangalam Municipality for not collecting service tax on time.

It also stated that Rs 1.84 lakhs were allegedly misappropriated in General Hospital, Neyyattinkara, Rs 6.46 lakh in Mavelikkara District Hospital. The report also stated that there is a suspected misappropriation of Rs 0.83 lakh at the taluk hospital at Fort in Thiruvananthapuram, reported TOI.

Read:

How Kerala’s Death Audit Committee classifies deaths under COVID-19