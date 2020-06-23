CA kills wife in Bengaluru, mother-in-law in Kolkata; later takes his own life

The estranged couple were in the midst of a legal battle over property and in the process of filing for divorce.

A shocking crime in Bengaluruâ€™s Whitefield has come to light after the Kolkata police revealed a double murder. Amit Agarwal, allegedly killed his mother-in-law Lalita Dhandhania and thereafter took his own life in Kolkata. His suicide note said that he had also killed his wife in Bengaluru.

While he had killed his wife over the weekend in Bengaluru, he later flew down to Kolkata and killed his mother-law on Monday before taking his own life.

Based on a tip-off from the Kolkata police, Bengaluruâ€™s Mahadevpura Police personnel made their way to the apartment occupied by Shilpi Agarwal, who was the wife of Amit Agarwal.

When the police found that no one was answering the door, they broke it open. Police then found the body of the deceased Shilpi Agarwal lying on the kitchen floor.

Police said that prima facie, it looked like she had been murdered. Police said that it was subject to official confirmation by post-mortem.

The police, while looking through the Bengaluru apartment found a suicide note allegedly written by Amit Agarwal.

Police have booked a case of murder at Mahadevpura Police Station, and investigation has begun.

Times of India reported that the couple were in the midst of a legal battle over property and in the process of filing for divorce. The couple were both chartered accountants and Shilpi had moved to Bengaluru with their son following their separation.

Bangalore Mirror reported that the Agarwal couple had been separated for two years. Amit had flown to Bengaluru after the lockdown had eased, gone to his wifeâ€™s house to kill her, and then took their son with him. In Kolkata, he left the son at his brotherâ€™s house, and then went to his in-lawâ€™s house.

Deccan herald reported that Shilpiâ€™s father Subhas Dhandhania somehow managed to lock himself in the room and sought help from the police. Police entered the flat where Amit was found lying in a pool of blood on the bed. Police recovered a suicide note allegedly written by Amit which said that he had killed his wife in Bengaluru.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.



Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)



Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584



Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222



Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.



Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.