The employees from Thiruvananthapuram office are not convinced with the communication from Byju’s as around 70 staff already put in their papers due to their pressure.

After allegations over pressuring employees in the Thiruvananthapuram office of edtech unicorn Byju’s to resign, the company has informed that they will not be closing operations in Kerala. Earlier, the employees of the firm had told TNM that the company had exerted pressure on the employees for a week to resign. But after they met the Labour Minister and the issue appeared in the news, the management sent them a letter offering a transfer to the Bengaluru office. In a new communication through a public relation agency, Byju’s have now claimed that they are not into unfair dismissal.

“The recent reports around Byju's operations in Kerala are far from reality, and the company will be strengthening its presence in the state going forward. Out of the more than 3,000 employees at our Kerala offices, only 140 have been transferred to its Bengaluru office. The company also requested that this should not be construed as unfair dismissal. Byju's also remains committed to its investments in Kerala. It will add three more offices in the state in this financial year, taking the total number to 14 and increasing the number of employees in Kerala from 3,000 to nearly 3,600,” the note said.

However, the employees from Thiruvananthapuram office are not convinced with the communication from Byju’s as around 70 staff have already put in their papers due to their pressure. Moreover, the company was ready to communicate with them only after the news appeared in the media.

Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that the Bengaluru office of Byju’s is also on the verge of closure. A report by The Morning Context confirms that Byju’s IBC Knowledge Park office in southern Bengaluru is also shutting down. In fact, the crisis is far worse in Bengaluru, with managers unable to answer the workers’ questions on why their jobs were lost. “Once, the company had occupied five floors across two towers in the [Bengaluru] business district, which housed close to 4,000 employees. The news is that Reliance Trends is taking the space,” the report said.

