Burnt body of woman found in secluded field near highway in Kerala

According to the police, no complaints of a missing woman have been reported in any police station in the district.

news Crime

The burnt body of a woman was found near a highway in Thrissur district of Kerala on Thursday morning. The body was found around 8 am on Thursday in an isolated field in Kuruvanchery, near the State Highway in Thrissur.

Confirming the incident, Wadakkanchery police station told TNM that the body was highly decomposed and hence, the woman cannot be identified yet. “Prima facie, it looks like the body was burnt three to four days ago,” an official at the station said. The cause of death was not immediately known.

A gold chain was recovered from the body. “A few alcohol bottles were found on the field, although we cannot establish, as yet, if these bottles have any relation with the crime,” the official said.

According to reports, there are no signs to show that the body was burnt at the spot. A dog squad and fingerprint identification unit reached the crime scene to gather evidence. We are still questioning people in the locality. But we are treating this as a murder case,” the official told TNM.

In order to establish the identity of the woman, the Wadakkanchery police contacted other police stations in the district to find if any complaints of missing women have been reported in the last one week. “Since there are no missing complaints in the district, we are checking with the police stations across the state,” the official said.

According to Asianet, the police suspect that a person who is familiar with the locality could be behind the crime.

This incident comes more than two months after a 26-year-old veterinary doctor’s charred body was found in the morning hours of November 28, a day after she was brutally gangraped and murdered on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Four lorry drivers allegedly gangraped the woman at a secluded place near the Tondapalli toll plaza . Her charred body was found in an underpass near the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway.

The four accused – Areef, Shiva, Naveen and Chennakeshavulu – were arrested following an extensive investigation. However, on December 6, the four were shot dead in an alleged encounter when they were taken to the crime spot to collect evidence.