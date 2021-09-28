Building collapse in Bengaluru for second day in a row, none hurt

As the building was not stable, the residents had left the previous evening. Two dogs that were inside the building were rescued by fire officials.

news Accident

In the second such incident on successive days in south Bengaluru, a dilapidated three-storey residential building housing more than 15 families collapsed on Tuesday, September 28. Fortunately, no one was hurt in this accident too, which took place in the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (KMF) quarters near Dairy Circle.

The Jayanagar Fire Station staff who had attended the previous day’s distress call rushed to the spot on Tuesday after they were alerted around 9.30 am. Officials at the central fire control room said two rescue vehicles were deployed. Another construction demolition vehicle was sent from the central office. During the time of the collapse, no one was inside the building. Officials successfully rescued two dogs from the debris. The stairwell of the building was reportedly the first to collapse.

Shivakumar, Chief Fire Officer who led the team to the site, said, “Understanding that the building was not stable, the residents had left starting yesterday evening so there was no one in the building when it collapsed. Wide cracks had developed in the building before the collapse. During the time of the collapse, there were two dogs inside which were rescued by officials.” Along with fire and emergency personnel, police officials also reached the spot. Further details are awaited.



On Monday, more than 20 metro construction workers had a brush with death after the building they were residing in till the previous day collapsed. Both the accident sites are just a kilometre apart. Monday’s accident was reported from Subbaraju Layout in Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden under Adugodi Police Station limits. All the residents had been evacuated on Sunday after they made distress calls about the building shaking. Adugodi Police have registered a case against the owner of the building who had rented it out as accommodation for metro construction workers.

