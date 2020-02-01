Budget 2020: Allocation for education sector increased by Rs 4,500 crore

This year’s allocation for the education sector is marginally higher by around 5% when compared with the budgetary allocation for the education sector in 2019-20.

news Budget 2020

The Union Government has allocated Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector for the financial year 2020-21 in the Union Budget 2020. This is an increase of almost Rs 4,500 crore as compared to what was allocated to the sector in the financial year 2019-20.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget for the year 2020-21 on Saturday at the Lok Sabha and proposed a slew of measures to increase the quality of education provided to the students. The government has allocated Rs 59,845 crore for the Department of School Education and Literacy and Rs 39,466.52 crore to the Department of Higher Education. Last year, the government had allocated Rs 56,536.63 crore to the Department of School Education and Literacy, and Rs 38,317.01 crore to the Department of Higher education.

Other announcements that have been made in this year’s annual budget for the education sector are as follows: