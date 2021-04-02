BSY should resign or be sacked to ensure fair probe in 2019 'corruption' case: Congress

The Karnataka HC recently vacated a stay on investigations into the case against Yediyurappa where in he allegedly tried to lure a JD(S) MLA by offering money.

news Politics

The Congress on Thursday demanded that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa either resign or be sacked to ensure a fair investigation against him in a 2019 corruption case wherein he allegedly tried to lure a JD(S) MLA to the BJP by offering him money.

This comes a day after the Karnataka High Court vacated a stay on investigations into the case.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said the BJP only talks of morality and cleanliness in politics but does not act against its people accused of corruption.

"Now that the high court has vacated the stay on the probe against the chief minister and ordered an investigation, we feel a fair and independent investigation can only take place if the chief minister tenders his resignation or is sacked from his position," he told reporters.

Now the BJP should solicit the resignation of Yediyurappa and the governor should order an investigation against him, he said.

Shukla noted that the issue was "very serious" and a serious investigation should be conducted.

In its order on Wednesday, the high court vacated the stay on the investigation into the case registered against Yediyurappa in February 2019, when the JD(S)-Congress coalition was in power in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa allegedly offered money to the son of JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandkur's son Sharanagouda to lure the latter to the BJP to topple the state government.

Shukla pointed out that earlier, Yediyurappa was also allegedly involved in a Rs 662-crore apartment scam in Bengaluru but no probe was ordered despite the high court giving directions in this regard.

Shukla also mentioned another case against Yediyurappa involving the alleged illegal allotment of 24 acres of government land to private individuals, which incurred huge losses to the state exchequer.

"The government should immediately probe the matter. The chief minister should resign and a quick decision should be taken on this," he said.

Shukla said the BJP has no right to claim that it fights against corruption and preach morality till it acts against its own people who are accused of corrupt practices.

He alleged that the BJP creates a lot of hue and cry even over false charges against others, but remains silent when its leaders are accused of corruption.

Shukla also raised the issue of Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eswarappa writing a letter to the state governor regarding the alleged interference of Yediyurappa in his ministry and decisions being taken without his knowledge.

"When a minister of his government makes such serious allegations against the chief minister, Yediyurappa should either resign or be sacked," he said.