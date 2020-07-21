BSY to decide on Bengaluru lockdown extension even as ministers rule it out

Bengaluru has been in lockdown from July 14 and is expected to end on July 22.

Coronavirus Lockdown

The lockdown imposed in Bengaluru is set to end at 5 am on Wednesday morning but residents in the city are anxiously waiting to find out if the lockdown will be extended.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will decide on the extension of the lockdown imposed in Bengaluru on Tuesday after a meeting with ministers and officers, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K said while addressing reporters on Monday evening.

Earlier on Monday, several Karnataka ministers ruled out an extension to the lockdown. Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K reiterated that the lockdown will end on Wednesday.

"Lockdown will not be extended after July 22 morning in Bengaluru," he told reporters after a review meeting of the COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts at his home office.

Sudhakar, however, added that the night curfew from 8 pm. to 5 am will continue daily and total lockdown will be observed on Sundays till August 2 across the state.

On the advice of health experts, the state government re-imposed the lockdown from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22 to contain the surging COVID-19 cases in the city in the 'unlock' period since June 1.

Asserting that lockdown was not a solution to control the pandemic, Yediyurappa on July 17 said it would not be extended beyond July 22 morning. But it remains to be seen whether the Chief Minister has changed his mind amid a large number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru.

Of the 3,648 new cases registered across the state on Monday. Bengaluru accounted for 1,452 cases taking the cityâ€™s tally to 33,229, including 24,574 active cases. As far as fatalities go due to COVID-19, 698 patients have died so far, with 31 deaths reported on Monday.

The Chief Minister, however, urged the citizens to stay at home during the lockdown, and wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing if going out for buying essentials or on an emergency work.

Karnataka's COVID-19 tally touched 67,420, including 42,216 active cases. There were 72 deaths reported across the state on Monday, taking the stateâ€™s total fatalities to 1,403.

With IANS inputs