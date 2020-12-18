BS Yediyurappa launches mission to revamp Bengaluru by 2022

Mission Bengaluru will emphasize on the sustainable and comprehensive development of the city, the CM said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday launched â€˜Mission Bengaluru 2022,â€™ an initiative aimed at revamping amenities and infrastructure across the state capital. The mission has been chalked out after the governmental analysis of challenges faced by the citizens and make the city of Bengaluru the best.

The primary objective of this mission will be across four areas â€” enabling faster commute by easing out traffic congestion, to re-establish the repute of Garden city under Green Bengaluru, ensuring efficient and scientific waste management and connecting with the people through a unified digital platform and create spaces to showcase the culture, heritage and other specialities of the city is the essence of this mission.

Enabling Faster Commute

The government said in a statement that the traffic congestion in the city has grown manifold in the last two decades, with nearly 8.45 lakh vehicles registered in Bengaluru. The government plans to construct better roads, encourage usage of public transport and pace the undertaken projects: Namma Metro and suburban railway. The other significant initiatives are installation of synchronous signal lights, promotion of Shared Electric Vehicle mobility and expansion of bus priority lanes.

Swachcha Bengaluru

Scientific waste management has been a longstanding problem owing to the cityâ€™s growing population. The government intends to institutionalize the waste management system wherein the system will be technologically driven ensuring efficient collection of garbage and monitoring of the system. Under Namma Kasa, Namma Jawabdari (Our Waste, Our Responsibility) the government has said that it will encourage residents to adopt a zero-waste household concept. The government also added that the waste to energy plant in Bidadi by Karnataka PC is expected to be functional in two years.

Green Bengaluru

Under the Green Bengaluru Initiative, the authorities will focus on the creation of clean waterways and lakes. Moreover, they aim to promote the usage of recycled water within the next two years. Further, the peripheral area around 25 lakes across the city will be conserved. The government will also focus on development and popularization of two major tree parks and mini forests in Thurahalli, Kadugodi, JP Nagara and Mathikere. Lastly, lands from Public Sector Units, like Mysore Lamps, will be used to enhance the green cover of the city. Two large tree parks and mini forests in Thurahalli, Kadugodi, JP Nagara and Mathikere will be developed, the government said.

Connecting the Citizens

The BBMP Sahaya, the civic body's website and app where citizens can voice their grievances, will undergo reformations and a unified digital platform for providing services, sharing information and addressing public grievances will be created instead. Additionally, spaces to display the heritage and culture of the cityâ€”through live performances, digital demonstrationsâ€”will be created.