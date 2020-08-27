Bombay HC dismisses plea seeking declaration of PM-CARES funds

The PIL was filed by advocate Arvind Waghmare seeking details about funds received and expenditure of those funds on a periodical basis.

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court dismissed a PIL seeking declaration of Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) fund. The PM-CARES is a charitable trust that the Union government created during the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The PIL was filed by advocate Arvind Waghmare wherein he sought a direction to the government to declare details about funds received and expenditure of those funds on a periodical basis on the government's website.

However, the plea was dismissed as the bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Kilor found â€˜no meritâ€™ in the petition.

According to reports, the bench stated that contributions made to the fund are voluntary in nature and that there is no compulsion for anyone to donate. "If any person has any doubt about the application of the money he or she intends to donate, then such a person would well be within his or her right to not donate money to the fund," the order said.

PM-CARES was formulated in order to get financial assistance from people from all over the country as well as overseas in order to provide relief and equip Indiaâ€™s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PIL had also sought a direction to the government and the trust asking to appoint or nominate at least two members representing opposition parties to maintain transparency and a proper check.

In his petition, Waghmare stated that the chairperson of the PM CARES Trust is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it also consists of ministers from the defence, home and finance departments as members. He said that as per guidelines of the PM CARES Fund, apart from the chairperson and three other trustees, the chairperson had to appoint or nominate three more trustees as well.

The trust was formed on March 28,2020, however, there has been no appointment that has been made till date, the petition claimed.