Bollywood actors express grief over the death of Nitin Desai

The award-winning art director allegedly died by suicide. He worked in Marathi and Hindi film industry.

Flix Death

Condolences have been pouring in mourning the death of award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai who worked for Bollywood films like Lagaan and Devdas. The famous art director allegedly died by suicide. Desai’s body was found in his studio located in Raigad, Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, August 2. Police are investigating the death.

Several Hindi actors who were friends with Desai expressed their grief on social media.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Nitin Desai. A brilliant art director and a good friend, his contribution to Indian cinema has been monumental. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” wrote actor Sanjay Dutt on Twitter.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Nitin Desai. A brilliant art director and a good friend, his contribution to Indian cinema has been monumental. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. August 2, 2023

Veteran actor Hema Malini wrote, “Shocking news this morning - Art Director Nitin Desai is no more. Such a warm human being, associated with many of my projects and ballets, his passing is a terrible loss to the film industry. May he find peace wherever he is.”

Shocking news this morning - Art Director Nitin Desai is no more. Such a warm human being, associated with many of my projects and ballets, his passing is a terrible loss to the film industry. May he find peace wherever he is pic.twitter.com/STNsz6Kwr8 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 2, 2023

Recalling his association with the art director, actor Ritesh Deshmukh said, “Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you will be missed my friend. Om Shanti.”

Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you… pic.twitter.com/Pgkz4Mx3K7 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 2, 2023

Heartbreaking to hear about Nitin sir. #NitinDesai. His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace sir. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 2, 2023

Cannot accept the heartbreaking news . Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode . He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all . My God give his… pic.twitter.com/qUBaQ0lnUL — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 2, 2023

Shocking #NitinDesai - May his soul rest in peace- was one of the best production designers we had;-I met and worked with him on Hum Panchi Ek Daal ke - heartfelt condolences to his team, his family and the staff at ND studio. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) August 2, 2023

Besides being an art director, Desai worked as a production designer and producer. He won four national awards for the films–Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, and Devdas – under the art direction category. He started his career in the art direction department in the television industry. He worked in Marathi and Hindi film industry.

Meanwhile, the Raigad police who are investigating the death, said that they found Desai’s body in ND Studio at around 9 am. The police have employed the cyber forensic, dog squad and fingerprints team to examine the crime spot.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.