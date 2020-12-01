Bollywood actor Sunny Singh roped in for Prabhas starrer â€˜Adipurushâ€™?

Directed by Om Raut, the film will also star Saif Ali Khan.

Prabhas, who is now easily one of the biggest pan-Indian actors in the country, is all set to star in the upcoming magnum opus Adipurush, which will mark the actorâ€™s first-time collaboration with director Om Raut. The makers had confirmed that the film will be an adaptation of a popular Indian epic. The title poster hints that the film could be based on the Ramayana with Prabhas playing Lord Ram.

According to reports, the makers have approached Bollywood actor Sunny Singh, who came into the limelight with Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, to play Lakshmana in this film. Earlier, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was roped in to play Lankesh, a popular name for Raavan. It may be noted here that Saif had played the antagonist in director Om Rautâ€™s last film Tanhaji, which was a multiplex hit.

While the makers are yet to finalise the female lead for the film, there have been rumours about Anushka Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani and Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon might be roped in to play the leading lady. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement. If Kriti comes on board, this film will mark her debut in south film industry.

The film will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages. Adipurush will be Prabhasâ€™s third film with producer Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam and his first with director Om Raut. The project is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on the floors next year. The makers, who are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew, are said to be eyeing a massive 2022 release. Talks are underway with several leading actors from Bollywood to play crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Prabhas resumed shooting for Radhe Shyam in September. The project went on the floors in January this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up a Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. According to reports, the Indian schedule of the film has begun in a specially erected set at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Pooja Hegde, who plays the leading lady, will join this schedule along with other key actors.

(Content provided by Digital Native)