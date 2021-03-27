Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal tests positive for coronavirus

The actor had received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 on March 9.

Coronavirus Bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal announced on Friday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 65-year-old actor, who had reportedly recently received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, shared the news in a post on Twitter, requesting those who came in contact with him to also get tested. "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he wrote on Twitter.

Rawal had received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on March 9. He had posted a picture of himself on social media, flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre. In his post, he thanked doctors, frontline workers, scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several actors, politicians and other well-known personalities wished the actor a speedy recovery, including actors Anupam Kher and Ranvir Shorey, filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Rahul Dholakia and BJP MLA from Rajasthan Ramlal Sharma.

Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested. â€” Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2021

On Thursday, actor R Madhavan told his fans that he has contracted the coronavirus. He broke the news through a witty post, which featured him and fellow actor Aamir Khan in the poster of their 2009 hit movie 3 Idiots. Madhavan also announced that he is recuperating well at home. This was after Aamir Khanâ€™s spokesperson on Wednesday revealed that the actor contracted the coronavirus as well. Other Bollywood celebrities who tested positive for the virus include Kartik Aryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik.

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also confirmed the news of him contracting the coronavirus on Saturday. He was recently in Raipur, participating at the Road Safety World Series, a T20 cricket tournament featuring retired cricketers. He was also the brand ambassador of the tournament and was part of the winning Indian Legends team finishing the tournament as the third highest scorer with 233 runs.