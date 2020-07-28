From body positivity to parenting, seven Sameera Reddy videos you must watch

Sameera's disarming honesty has won her a following of 821K, many of whom are women.

Flix Entertainment

Sameera Reddy's last film may have been in 2013, but nobody has forgotten the actor, thanks to her active presence on social media. On Instagram, Sameera has been sharing her motherhood and body positivity journey, her disarming honesty leading to a following of 821K, many of whom are women.

And there's lots of humour, too. Like her recent video that took a jibe at Indian Matchmaking, the Netflix show that's being widely discussed. Sameera's mother-in-law Manjiri Varde, who features frequently on her Instagram, also appears in the video. Sameera's request to Simaji, the matchmaker, is that she finds her the perfect mother-in-law.

"Asli partner toh mother-in-law hota hai", Sameera says in the caption. The satirical video takes on the unreasonable expectations that people have from women when it comes to marriage.

Many of Sameera's videos and photo shoots have gone viral, but the latest one to move social media was a frank revelation about beauty and ageing. In the video, Sameera talks about how she used to feel insecure about her complexion and body when she was in the film industry. She also talks about how the camera can lie, depending on how one positions it.

Sameera says that she made the video after a mother told her that she feels fat, ugly and not beautiful because of post-baby fat. She compared herself unfavourably to Sameera and that's what made the actor display her face without any make-up and point out the flaws. This video alone has been watched a whopping 4.1 million times.

Sameera, who has two children, frequently posts make-up videos which have thousands of takers. Here's her video titled 'Messy Mama Lockdown Bun to Fun Makeup'.

The actor has also spoken about how difficult it has been to manage her children during the lockdown. In this video that she posted, Sameera is in tears as she talks about the impact of the lockdown on the mental health of children.

Her frank photographs and videos from her home have always struck a chord with her followers. Look at this one, for example, which shows the clutter around her and why she's not going to be a hoarder any more.

And of course, her dance and work-out videos, especially the ones with her kids, are always a hit.