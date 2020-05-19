BMTC bus services to resume in Bengaluru but can be availed only by pass holders

No tickets will be issued which means that those who are travelling short distances will also be asked to shell out Rs 70 for a daily pass.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus services will resume from Tuesday after the Karnataka government allowed public transport services to operate from May 19, except in containment zones.

The service can be availed only by pass holders and no tickets will be issued by bus conductors.

The move means that those who are travelling short distances will also be asked to shell out Rs 70 for a daily pass. Weekly bus passes have also been introduced for the first time costing Rs 300. Commuters have the option of choosing between a daily pass, weekly pass or monthly pass and they can be availed in major bus stations in Bengaluru. Daily pass can also be obtained through the bus conductor.

Bus services will be available from 7 am to 7 pm and only 30 persons will be allowed per bus to maintain physical distancing norms. Standing inside the bus will be prohibited and commuters will be asked to follow a queue system in bus stands. Commuters will be strictly asked to wear masks while travelling.

"Initially, operations will be resumed on high density routes in Bangalore city except containment areas," a press release by BMTC stated.

Similarly, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said in a statement that 1,500 buses will resume service in the state on Tuesday. It was confirmed that bus services will end earlier than usual to ensure that the buses reach their destinations before 7 pm.

Other public transportation like auto and cabs including Ola and Uber services will also resume in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Flexible cancellation of rides will be allowed for drivers and customers of Ola cabs if either is not wearing a mask, an Ola spokesperson confirmed in a statement.