BMTC bus driver suspended after letter to Governor alleging management’s apathy

On January 20, driver Thyagaraju wrote to the Governor and other officials concerned seeking the removal of BMTC MD Satyavathi from the post.

news Controversy

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has suspended a bus driver, who had previously campaigned for BMTC MD Satyavathi to be removed from the post. In a letter addressed to the Karnataka Governor and officials of the Transport and Labour departments, the driver — MK Thyagaraju — accused the MD of not acting on alleged irregularities in the corporation.

In his letter dated January 20, Thyagarajan alleged that top officials of the BMTC were violating rules for personal gain. He added that despite filing a complaint against Satyavathi after obtaining various documents as proof, no action was taken. “She is protecting the guilty and I am being intimidated,” The New Indian Express quoted the letter as saying. Thyagarajan also alleged that senior officials misused a vehicle meant to train unemployed youth, and irregularities in appointments at the Vaddarahalli training institute.

At the time, Satyavathi had responded to the letter by claiming that Thyagarajan would often file complaints against various BMTC officials. “Disciplinary action will be taken against him,” she told TNIE. Thyagaraju told the Times of India that he has been a BMTC bus driver for 14 years, and that he first flagged his concerns with the top management of BMTC. However, after they allegedly failed to take action, he wrote directly to the Governor, he said.

The action against Thyagaraju comes in the wake of 18 officials in the central office being transferred, after they were accused of forging signatures. Speaking to ToI, Thyagaraju said, “Corrupt employees who forged signatures of senior officials were only transferred, but they suspended me for being a whistleblower.” He added that he will approach the Karnataka High Court for further action.