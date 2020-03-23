B'luru cops are tracing foreign return passengers, putting quarantine stamps on them

The Bengaluru police have already been stamped 5,000 people with indelible quarantine stamps on their hands.

In a move to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Karnataka state government has begun clamping down on the movements of people who have returned from abroad, dispatching teams to the homes of the foreign returnees. These teams are tasked with stamping the returnees with indelible ink and ensuring that they comply with quarantine orders. This is to stop the potential spread of the virus, in the event that the returnees are carriers.

Some reports suggested that there were over 500 teams consisting of the police department and officials from the civic corporation body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The police are tracking down people based on the self-reporting forms filled out by passengers coming into the Bengaluru International Airport, the Deccan Herald reported. Estimates suggest that there are over 43,000 people who need to be traced and stamped regarding staying in quarantine.

The city is currently on lockdown, with Section 144 (unlawful assembly) in place to prevent the gathering of four or more people in public.

This is because of the imminent risk of contact infection, which happens when people who are infected but have no symptoms go out in public and get in contact with lots of people.

Bhaskar Rao, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner tweet that he had gotten some reports that this was happening, and such people would be picked up and taken to government quarantine centres. In a tweet, he said, “5000 Home quarantine stamping was carried to ensure they remain home in public interest. I have received calls some of those stamped are moving in BMTC buses and sitting in restaurants. Please call 100, these people will be picked up, arrested and sent to Government Quarantine.”

The Karnataka government has decided to stamp passengers with indelible ink and the last date of their quarantine, while international passengers were still being allowed to land in the airport. This will now extend to passengers who have already landed in the city.