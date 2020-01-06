‘Blatant display of intolerance’: Kerala CM Pinarayi condemns JNU violence

JNU attacks

On Sunday evening, several masked men entered the JNU campus and attacked students and teachers with deadly weapons.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook to condemn the brutal attack on the students and some professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University which took place on Sunday evening.

“The attack against students is a blatant display of intolerance. Those who have attacked the teachers and students inside the JNU campus in Nazi-style are out to create a dangerous environment and riots in the country,” Pinarayi wrote.

Condemning the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — the student organisation affiliated to the RSS — Pinarayi added, “News reports on the riots had stated that a group of ABVP members had attempted to block the ambulance that was driving a seriously injured JNU President — Aishe Ghosh — to the hospital. The attackers had entered the campus with deadly weapons, assuming the character of a terror group,” Pinarayi added.

The CM’s post also warned the Sangh Parivar to stop attacks against students. “The Sangh Parivar forces must withdraw from this deadly game of spilling blood in campuses. It would be better if you realised that the voice of the students is the voice of the country,” the Chief Minister’s post read.

At around 6:30 pm on Sunday, around 50 masked men entered the JNU campus and launched brutal attacks against teachers and professors.

Two members of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU), President Aishe Ghosh and General Secretary Satish Chandra were injured in the attack. Horrific visuals showed a bleeding Aishe - who was hit on the head - being escorted to a hospital.

As per the official account of the JNUSU on Twitter, the attackers comprised of unknown ABVP goons who were not students and who had covered their faces.

According to doctors in AIIMS, 15 students from JNU have been admitted with head injuries caused by sharp weapons and rods.

Visuals have emerged of Professor Sucharita Sen, a faculty member of the college, being rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi with head injuries.

Hostel rooms and lobbies were vandalised during the assault while several vehicles standing on roads were damaged by the unidentified miscreants. The attackers first ransacked Sabarmati hostel on the campus and then moved to other hostels.