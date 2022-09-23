BJP will drive bulldozers on corrupt Telangana leadersâ€™ homes: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Speaking at a public meeting amid Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's padayatra, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti asserted that BJP would come to power in the state.

Speaking at a public meeting in Telangana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Thursday, September 22, said that if voted into power in the state, the party would drive bulldozers onto the houses of people who have looted public funds. Speaking at a public meeting in Rangareddy district on Thursday, which was organised to mark the conclusion of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's fourth phase of 'padayatra', she said she could clearly see a big change happening in Telangana and asserted that BJP would come to power in the state.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is driving bulldozers against the houses of those who robbed the funds meant for the state's development. "Do you want that kind of government or not? Raise your hands if you want such a government â€¦ When the BJP government comes, the houses of people who loot peopleâ€™s earnings, even if they are political leaders, will be demolished. Should we settle their accounts or not?" she said.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti also slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for allegedly not fulfilling his promises like housing for the poor. The TRS government has stopped the funds of gram panchayats and not fulfilled its promises, including houses for the poor, she alleged. She also ridiculed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' undertaken by Rahul Gandhi saying it would be his last programme as the Congress would not be able to come to power in the future.

She said that Rahul Gandhi, and the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Bihar and Telangana wanted to become the Prime Minister of the country. Claiming that all the 'parivarvadi' people in the states are coming together against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said they would not be able to achieve anything as the people of the country are with PM Modi.

She attacked the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and its leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi over their alleged hate speeches. She also recalled her association with the Ram temple movement. Meanwhile, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who spoke on various issues of the state and attacked the TRS government, said the fifth phase of his padayatra would begin on October 15.

