After a Bengaluru journalism student was detained by the police at Freedom Park for shouting Pakistan Zindabad, the BJP in Karnataka claimed that all “traitors” were among protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Amulya Leona, who was called as a speaker at an event in which AIMIM Chief Assaduddin Owaisi also participated, began her speech by saying “Pakistan Zindabad” thrice. Though Owaisi, other event organisers including AIMIM and Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai Federation members and the police try to pull her away, Amulya goes to to say Hindustan Zindabad thrice. She then added as her mike was taken away, "There is a difference between Pakistan Zindabad and HIndustan Zindabad. The reason why I said Pakistan Zindabad...”, she can be heard saying. However, she was dragged off the stage by the police then, before she completes the sentence.

Reacting to the turn of events, the state BJP dubbed all protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act as a joint venture between Pakistan and 'anti-national forces' in India.

BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel condemned the speech and said strict action must be taken against Amulya.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayan said that traitors are seen at anti-CAA protests.

“We can see traitors in CAA protests. Now the real reason behind CAA protests are clear. Freedom of expression is important in a democracy but making seditious speeches is strongly condemned by the BJP and I believe that stringent action must be taken against such forces,” Ashwath Narayan added.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh claimed that fringe elements have taken over the protests against the CAA.

“Look at the madness called anti CAA Protests. A left activist shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogan in Bengaluru. Fringe has totally taken over the protests. Time to say enough is enough,” he said in a tweet.

BJP MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Shobha Karandlaje claimed that Amulya had a hidden agenda, alothough the police are yet to interrogate her properly.

“So called student activist's hidden agenda exposed!! Amulya Leona, who heckled nationalist Mahesh Hegde at the Mangaluru airport was caught for shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans in CAA protests. These protests are not against CAA, it's a plot by pro-Pakistan elements to create unrest in the country,” she said.

The Karnataka Congress also condemned Amulya’s speech and said, “Raising slogans in praise of an enemy country is condemnable. Stringent action must be taken by the government,” the Congress said in a tweet.

Student’s parents condemn incident

The father of the Bengaluru student, who shouted Pakistan Zindabad, was heckled by members of a pro-Hindu group in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday night. In a video, three men can been seen questioning him asking him whether he condemns his daughter’s statement and demanding that he not allow her back into his house. Her father initially asks them whether they have come to kill him.

“She is a traitor. How can you let her inside your house after what she said? If you are a patriot, you won’t,” one of the men can be heard saying. The group then demands that Amulya's father should say Bhart Mata ki Jai.

“What my daughter said was 100% wrong. Let her stay in prison for six months. She must be beaten up," the father replies.

“Will you get her bail? Will you?” the men can be heard saying.

“No, I will not pay for my daughter’s bail and I won’t appoint a lawyer for her,” her father says.

The heckling continues and the father finally says, “Bharat mata ki jai”.