Congress leaders had earlier claimed that equipment including test kits, beds, PPE and ventilator were bought by the state government at prices much higher than the maximum retail price.

BJP sends legal notice to Siddaramaiah DKS in row over buying COVID-19 equipment
news Coronavirus Saturday, August 01, 2020 - 09:44
TNM Staff

 

Three different ways to become a TNM member - check them out now!.