BJP says Pawan Kalyan will be alliance’s Andhra CM face

The statement is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to placate Jana Sena Party’s supporters ahead of the Tirupati bye-poll.

news Politics

Supporters of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party are elated after Andhra BJP chief Somu Veerraju hinted about the actor-politician being the Chief Ministerial face of the alliance when the state goes to polls in 2024. Veerraju said that Pawan Kalyan was also the choice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was addressing a coordination committee meeting of the BJP and JSP.

In the meeting, Somu Veerraju said, “PM Modi is very fond of Pawan Kalyan. He always speaks highly of him. BJP leaders should treat Pawan Kalyan with respect. The idea to respect him and make him head of state has always been in the party (BJP).”

The statement is being seen as an attempt to clear the air between the BJP and the Jana Sena and placate the latter’s supporters. Earlier in the day, Jana Sena supporters were conspicuously missing when BJP’s K Ratna Prabha went to file her nomination for the upcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha bye-election as the alliance’s candidate. The incident had raised eyebrows and triggered speculation about the alliance. Sources said that the Jana Sena wasn’t informed about the time when the nomination was to be filed, and that’s why their cadres didn’t turn up.

In a meeting convened by Jana Sena’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar, he expressed joy on behalf of every party worker and thanked the BJP. He also added that “A leader like Pawan Kalyan is essential for the state.” Manohar also asked Jana Sena Party workers to strive hard for the victory of K Ratna Prabha.

In a statement, the party said, “We hail the statement of Somu Veerraju and welcome it. The state needs the leadership of Pawan Kalyan. It needs a leader who can work with dedication for people with honesty. He is moving forward for a change in a planned way. All of you must work hard in that direction to bring change to the people. For that, just making posts on social media is not enough. All you shall come out and reach every house.”

Pawan Kalyan is slated to conduct a road show and he will also address a public meeting in Tirupati next week in support of the candidate.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior YSRCP leader Vijay Sai Reddy took to Twitter to mock the announcement. Calling it a drama ahead of the bye-election, he said, “People are laughing seeing the drama ahead of the bye-election. They are pretending that he will be made CM. It would be surprising if they get back their deposit.”

READ: AP govt estimates losses worth Rs 21,500 crore due to pandemic