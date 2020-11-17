BJP preparing to contest all 117 Assembly seats in 2022 Punjab elections

BJP General Secretary announced that the BJP is planning to go solo in the Assembly elections in Punjab in 2022.

news Politics

Months after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ended its long-term alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September over the highly contentious farm laws, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh announced that the BJP is looking to contest the 117 constituencies in 2022 Assembly elections on its own.

The Shiromani Akali Dal party had withdrawn from an alliance with the BJP in September this year over the three farm laws introduced by the Union government- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also resigned from the Union cabinet.

"BJP is strengthening its organisation on a war footing to contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab," Chugh said.

Tarun Chugh added that party leaders led by state unit president Ashwani Sharma will popularise 160 public welfare schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government in Punjab and apprise people of the progress made on them in the state. Chugh also said the organisational structure at 23,000 polling booths in the state is being strengthened by mobilising BJP workers at the grassroots level.

“BJP president JP Nadda will virtually inaugurate 10 district offices of the party on November 19 and thereafter will undertake a three-day tour to the state to take stock of the preparations and galvanise party workers for the forthcoming assembly poll battle,” Chugh said in a statement.

Earlier, when BJP was in alliance with the Akali Dal, the party used to field candidates only on 23 of the 117 Assembly seats, leaving the other 94 for SAD. The two parties had been allies since 1992.

After the SAD parted ways, BJP's senior leader Manoranjan Kalia, when asked about 2022 Punjab assembly polls, had said the party was ready to contest the polls alone. “We are ready. We will fight (polls) and we are definitely going to form the government,” he had said.

Another BJP leader, Master Mohan Lal had also exuded confidence that BJP will win the 2022 polls. “Our workers and cadre are ready at 117 constituencies,” he had said.