BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and supporters remove barricades and enter Hyd’s Osmania university

The Hyderabad police denied reports of cops having stopped them from entering the campus.

news Politics

Alleging that the Hyderabad police had blocked his entry into the Osmania University campus, BJP MP and youth wing President Tejasvi Surya broke through police barriers at the entrance of the university’s NCC gate. However, the police immediately put out a clarification that no such clash took place inside the University Campus.

As per the MP’s plan for Tuesday, he was scheduled to meet participants of the Telangana movement of 1969 at 11:15 AM at the Osmania University. In a video, the BJP youth wing workers could be seen accompanying the MP and marching towards the University. The entrance however was barricaded and a poster on the barricade read, “Entry only for staff and students”. The BJYM workers then raised slogans and soon removed the barricades. The cops posted at the location could be seen standing there and not offering any resistance.

Tejasvi Surya tweeted, "Try how much ever you want, KCR Garu, but you can’t stop BJYM from paying respects to Telangana martyrs. You are in power today because of the sacrifice of thousands of common students of Telangana. Please don’t forget their sacrifices!"

He also said, "BJYM is the power of youth of India! No fences, no barricades, no police force can stop us from doing the right thing. The more you try to stop us, the more powerful will be our fight back! Jai Telangana!"

Confirming the development, K.Krishna Saagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson, BJP Telangana state confirmed that the youth wing members threw open the gates and marched inside. “BJP wanted to pay respects to the Telangana movement's martyrs at Osmania University. MP Tejaswi Surya went to Osmania University. But KCR has closed its gates. BJYM threw open the gates & marched inside to salute Telangana's heroes. Telangana isn't the private jagir of KCR's family. It belongs to Telangana youth & BJYM stands with them.”

M Ramesh, the East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police denied any such clash in a media statement released soon after the incident. “It has been reported that the MP (Bengaluru), Tejasvi Surya was stopped by the Police at the OU Campus gate. This is in circulation in some sections of the media and later circulated in social media too. It is hereby clarified that no such incident of stoppage by the police or clash with police has happened in the OU Campus and the MP, along with his followers went inside the acampus and conducted a meeting peacefully, at the Arts College Building.”

The Telangana movement that originated from Osmania University was held by students across Telangana, under the banner of Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU JAC) comprising of several left, Dalit-Bahujan students’ groups.

READ: GHMC polls: Why do citizens not care about municipal elections?