BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind booked over remarks on CM KCR

The case was registered based on the complaint of an advocate, who accused the Lok Sabha member of using derogatory and abusive words against the Chief Minister of Telangana at a recent press meet.

news Politics

A case was registered against BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, police said on Wednesday, July 20. The case was registered at Saroornagar police station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on the complaint of an advocate, who accused the Lok Sabha member of using derogatory and abusive words against the Chief Minister of Telangana at a press meet conducted by Arvind along with BJP party cadre on July 13, a police release said.

During the press meet, the BJP MP abused the Telangana Chief Minister and the disparaging words used against such a respected person amounts to degrading his image in public at large in order to incite disaffection towards the government, the complainant alleged. The words were intentionally meant against the Telangana Chief Minister, to create feeling of enmity, the advocate said and sought legal action against Arvind, police said. At a press meet on July 13, Arvind had referred to Chief Minister KCR as “incompetent, corrupt and lazy”, and criticised his governance.

Basing on the complaint, after taking permission from a local court, a case under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered, and an investigation is underway, police said adding, "We will issue notice (to Arvind)".

Earlier in January, Arvind was booked by Hyderabad police for allegedly morphing the image of CM KCR and circulating it on social media, based on a complaint by TRS Social Media Convenor Y Sathish Reddy. The case was registered under Sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other sections of the IPC. In the same month, Arvind was also booked in another case, based on a complaint which alleged that the MP used derogatory and threatening language towards KCR at a press meet held on November 8, 2021.