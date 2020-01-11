BJP MLA Somashekara Reddy denied anticipatory bail by K’taka court over hate speech

Ballari City's BJP MLA Somashekara Reddy was denied anticipatory bail after he was booked for making a communally sensitive speech on January 3.

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court rejected the plea filed by Somashekara Reddy. Public prosecutor Sunkanna had opposed the anticipatory bail to the MLA stating that he was facing charges of disturbing communal harmony, Deccan Herald reported.

On January 3, while addressing a pro-CAA rally in Ballari, Somashekara Reddy ‘warned’ Muslims in India against participating in anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests. His statements were considered communal and Somashekara was accused of targeting a minority community.

During the rally, Somashekara said, “I want to caution those who are protesting… This (the crowd at the pro-CAA rally) is just 5%. If your antics grow, if 100% people come, just imagine what your situation will be.”

He continued to say, “Bewakoofs (idiots) from Congress are lying to you and you’re believing them and coming out onto the streets. Hey, we’re the 80%! You’re just 17%. If we turn against you what will your situation be?”

Thousands of protesters from the Muslim community agitated in Ballari on January 4, demanding the arrest of Somashekara Reddy for his speech.

After complaints were raised by the Congress and the Muslim community leaders, the Gandhinagar police had registered an FIR against the BJP MLA. It was registered at Ballari’s Gandhinagar Police Station under section 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion), 295A (Punishment for deliberate and malicious acts that are intended to insult religious beliefs) and 505 B (making statement intended to cause fear, or alarm the public) of the IPC.