BJP MLA shares stage with Bilkis Bano rape convict in Gujarat

BJP MP Jasvantsinh Bhabhor and MLA Sailesh Bhabhor attended an event launch of a water supply scheme, where Shailesh Bhatt, a convict in the Bilkis Bano case was also present.

A convicted rapist in the Bilkis Bano case was seen sharing the stage with BJP leaders in Gujarat. According to reports, BJP Dahod MP Jasvantsinh Bhabhor and his brother Sailesh Bhabhor, who is the MLA of Limkheda, attended an event launch of a water supply scheme. Shailesh Bhatt, a convict in the Bilkis Bano case, was also present at the event.

Sharing the picture, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said, “Bilkis Bano's Rapist Shares Stage With Gujarat's BJP MP, MLA. I want to see these monsters back in jail & the key thrown away. And I want this satanic government that applauds this travesty of justice voted out. I want India to reclaim her moral compass.”

I want to see these monsters back in jail & the key thrown away. And I want this satanic government that applauds this travesty of justice voted out. I want India to reclaim her moral compass. pic.twitter.com/noaoz1c7ZW — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 26, 2023

All the 11 convicts who were sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder of seven members of her family, were released prematurely after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. All of them were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008, on the charge of gangrape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family. Shailesh Bhatt was one among the eleven convicts who were released. Bilkis has now gone for an appeal to the Supreme Court opposing the release of the convicts.