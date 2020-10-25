BJP emerging as a strong force in Andhra Pradesh, says Union Min Kishan Reddy

Image courtesy: Facebook/Kishan Reddy Gangapuram

news Politics

Union Minister of State for Home G.Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that BJP has been emerging as a strong force in Andhra Pradesh.



Inaugurating the BJP's state office here on the occasion of Dussehra, he said the party had become the voice of the people in the state.



He exuded confidence that BJP will be further strengthened in the coming days under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda.



Kishan Reddy urged the party cadres to take the schemes being implemented by the central government to the people at the grass-root level to further strengthen the party.



He also asked them to ensure that the beneficiaries get the benefits of various programmes being implemented by the Modi government.



The Minister claimed that BJP has the distinction of being the political party with the largest number of workers in the world.



"In India, BJP has the largest number of MPs, MLAs, women representatives and is ruling majority of the states."



He urged the BJP leaders to work together as a family to take the party ahead.



He also appealed to all the party leaders and workers to work together for the welfare of people and the development of Andhra Pradesh.

