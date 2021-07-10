BJP calls DK Shivakumar a ‘rowdy' after video of him slapping party worker emerges

The incident took place in Mandya on Friday when the state Congress chief paid a visit there to check on the health of a party leader.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar was caught on camera slapping a party worker who tried to put a hand on his shoulder. The incident took place in Mandya on Friday when the state Congress chief paid a visit there to check on the health of a party leader.

An unidentified party worker came up to DK Shivakumar and tried to place his hand on the leader's shoulder when Shivakumar angrily snapped back at him and slapped him. Shivakumar was heard questioning the party worker's behaviour. "I have given you freedom but that doesn't mean you do this," he was heard saying. The video of the incident was shared widely on social media. Shivakumar was also heard telling camerapersons present in the vicinity to delete their footage.

The BJP Karnataka Twitter handle was quick to post a tweet with the hashtag #RowdyDKS. "The President of a national party it is unforgivable to publicly assault a man," BJP Karnataka said in a tweet. "If D K Shivakumar can attack a party worker for having come close to him, what will happen to commoners? Are you trying to become the brand ambassador of hit-and-slap politics?,” the tweet added.

"Karnataka Congress President @DKShivakumar slaps his party worker in full public view. If this is how the "former shishya" of Kotwal Ramachandra treats his party worker, one can imagine what he would do with others. Have you given DKS the "licence for violence," BJP leader and national general secretary CT Ravi said.

The incident comes at a time when there are tensions within the Karnataka Congress between DK Shivakumar and his colleague Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar, the party's state president, and Siddaramaiah, the former Karnataka Chief Minister (CM), are both chief ministerial candidates in the next state Assembly elections in 2023.

The party's national high command had recently issued an appeal to its leaders to not discuss the CM candidate from the state ahead of the elections. This came after a few leaders backed Siddaramaiah and a few others rallied behind Shivakumar as the main Congress leader in the state.