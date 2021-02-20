Billa fame director Vishnu Vardhan recently made an announcement about his directorial debut in Bollywood. The director, who has predominantly worked in Tamil films such as Sarvam, Arrambam, and Arinthum Ariyamalum among others, will now be releasing his debut Hindi film on July 2. The movie titled Shershaah is going to be a war drama that will star Sidharth Malhotra as the protagonist.

"Guys, finally happy to announce my first Hindi feature’s release The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is coming to the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on 2nd July, 2021, starring Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani. See you at the movies!,” the director posted on his Twitter handle.