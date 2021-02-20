Billa fame director Vishnu Vardhan recently made an announcement about his directorial debut in Bollywood. The director, who has predominantly worked in Tamil films such as Sarvam, Arrambam, and Arinthum Ariyamalum among others, will now be releasing his debut Hindi film on July 2. The movie titled Shershaah is going to be a war drama that will star Sidharth Malhotra as the protagonist.
"Guys, finally happy to announce my first Hindi feature’s release The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is coming to the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on 2nd July, 2021, starring Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani. See you at the movies!,” the director posted on his Twitter handle.
The plot of the movie revolves around the life of war hero Vikram Batra who was awarded Param Vir Chakra for his bravery. Kiara Advani will star opposite Sidharth in the movie and essay the role of Vikam’s fiancé Dimple Cheema in the movie.
The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shabbir Boxwala, Himanshu Gandhi and Ajay Shah. Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar shared the release date of the film on Instagram. “The larger than life untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is ready to be unravelled on the big screens. We’re honoured to be showing this journey - #Shershaah in cinemas on 2nd July, 2021, starring Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan. See you at the movies!,” he wrote while making the announcement.
Earlier, Karan also made a post about actor Sidharth’s look in Shershaah on Instagram. He wrote, "We bow our heads in respect & pay an ode to the brave journey of the Kargil War hero through our film. Presenting @sidmalhotra in the UNTOLD TRUE STORY of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) - #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020."
The release of Shershaah, just like other movies, was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.