Biker hits car and then chases it for five kilometers in Bengaluru, video surfaces

The footage was captured through the dash camera installed in the car.

A video of an incident in which a two-wheeler collided head-on with a car in Bengaluru's Sarjapur at around 3 am on Sunday, January 29 has gone viral on Twitter. The video shows the driver of the bike chasing the car for nearly 5 kms and confronting the couple who was in the car. In the video, the couple is heard saying that the biker had come in the opposite direction of the road, while they had the turning indicator switched on. The biker who crashed into the car is seen to be moving towards the car and asking the driver to get down from the vehicle. As the car moved in reverse, the biker was seen approaching the car. The couple in the car is also heard saying that they have video evidence of what actually happened.

The footage was captured through the dash camera installed in the car. It was shared by a Twitter handle called Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru. “Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully with a couple traveling in a car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car at night. Use dash cam,” the tweet said.

Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully to a couple traveling in car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car in night. Use dash cam. @BlrCityPolice. pic.twitter.com/4QVYtBZ67B — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) January 29, 2023

A complaint has not yet been filed by the victims, but Bellandur police have taken cognizance of the incident and will take further action based on the complaint, a police official told TNM.