â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Telugu 4: Noel Sean opts out due to health reasons

Before leaving, Noel expressed that he wanted this week to be elimination-free, thus saving Amma Rajasekhar from eviction.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is one of the most popular reality television shows in the country, and it owes this status to the many twists in its plot. Noel Sean, a contestant, has gained a lot of popularity because of his stint on this season of Bigg Boss. However, in this weekendâ€™s episode, it was revealed that Noel has opted out of the show for health reasons. Reportedly, he has been experiencing pain in his shoulder and leg, which left him unable to perform tasks.



With Noel quitting the show, there are currently ten members in the Bigg Boss house. There are six members in the nominations during the eighth week: Ariyana, Amma Rajasekhar, Lasya, Akhil, Monal and Mehaboob.



Last week saw actor Samantha Akkineni hosting a special episode, as Nagarjuna, the regular host, was in Manali to shoot for his upcoming Wild Dog. However, he took a chartered flight back to host this weekâ€™s Bigg Boss episodes. The showâ€™s organisers arranged a special chopper to bring him to the airport, where a chartered flight flew him to Hyderabad. The show producers released a short clip that shows Nagarjuna travelling to Hyderabad in a private jet, expressing his excitement.



On Saturday, Nagarjuna revealed that Akhil and Lasya are safe from eviction, but the threat of elimination still exists. Nagarjuna slammed Abhijeet and Akhil for dragging Monal into their argument during the nomination task. Monal stated that both Akhil and Abhijeet were at fault, which left Abhijeet offended. She added that she likes Abhijeet as a person, but Akhil is her biggest support system in the house.



In Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss season 4, Nagarjuna had initially announced that Amma Rajasekhar would be evicted from the house this week. However, in an unexpected move, he revealed that Noel wanted this to be an elimination-free week, thus saving Amma Rajasekhar. While a few of his housemates are against him, Avinash and Ariyana want him to stay. Nagarjuna also said that Amma that he would be a contender for the captaincy next week.



When the show launched, it saw a massive TRP rating of 18.5 on the first day. Sadly, this TRP success seemed to be short-lived. According to sources, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is believed to have registered a rating of 3.73, as of October 23.

