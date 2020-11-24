Bigg Boss Telugu 12th week sees twist in nomination process

On Monday, in a twist to the nomination process, Bigg Boss announced that the contestants would be randomly picked.

Flix Entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 has entered the 12th week and we are soon going to witness the grand finale. Currently, there are seven members in the Bigg Boss house. Monal, Akhil, Ariyana, Abhijeet, Avinash, Sohel and Harika are in the house and it is likely to have another two eliminations before the grand finale. On Monday, in a twist to the nomination process, Bigg Boss announced that the contestants would be randomly picked. The people with green colour inside the hat were in the safe zone while the people with red colour inside the hat were in the danger zone. Since Harika was the captain, she did not take part in the nomination procedure. Luck favoured Sohel and Monal to be in the safe zone while Akhil, Ariyana, Abhijeet and Avinash were nominated for eviction.

As a twist again, in level 2, the nominated contestants stood in a coffin and they could swap their position with a saved contestant - Sohel or Monal. Harika swapped Monal with Abhijeet and that's how she entered the nominations. Harika said she wants to stand by him as she feels he deserves to be in the house. For this week, there are four people in the nominations viz. Ariyana, Avinash, Akhil and Monal.

Last week, Lasya Manjunath got evicted from the house. Lasya is a popular TV host who took a break to tend to her newborn and was looking for a strong comeback in Bigg Boss season 4.

Abhijeet, who got popular for playing the lead role in Sekhar Kammulaâ€™s Life Is Beautiful, is one of the star contestants in the current season. After he got voted as one of the top 5 finalists by the families of the contestants who visited the show on Saturday, ardent fans of Allu Arjun took to social media trending the hashtag #WeAdmireAbhijeet. It looks like Abhijeet will be the frontrunner to grab the title.

If sources are anything to go by, the makers have not yet decided on the finale date and are believed to have decided to extend the season for two weeks due to good TRPs and online buzz.

