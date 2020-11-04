'Bigg Boss' Tamil fame Losliya addresses marriage rumours

Reports emerged a few days ago that she is all set to get married to a Canadian-based businessman.

Flix Kollywood

Losliya Mariyanesan, one of the most popular Bigg Boss Tamil contestants ended up winning the third place in the show during its third season. Following this, this television anchor from Sri Lanka has been getting offers to star in Tamil films.

Reports emerged a few days ago that she is all set to get married to a Canadian-based businessman. Sources in the know said that the two are family friends but have never met before and they had a meeting online and took things further. It was further reported that Losliya got engaged in a virtually held engagement ceremony and the wedding will happen once the lockdown is lifted completely.

This news has been spreading out like wildfire on the internet and according to Sify.com sources close to Losliya have put an end to it by making it clear that she is not marrying anytime soon.

In the third season of Bigg Boss Losliya along with another contestant, Kavin, became a household name. Their close bonding on the show increased the channel's TRP ratings and her father appeared on the show to reprimanded her for it. But once the show was over the couple just drifted apart giving rise to speculations that they may have broken up or that the entire romance was scripted.

Losliya has signed up for three films and is in talks to star in several others. Recently, it was revealed that she has been signed up to play the female lead in the upcoming film titled Friendship, which will have the Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh as the main lead. With Friendship, Harbhajan will be foraying into the Tamil industry.

Besides Friendship, she has also inked a deal to star in another film that will have Aari Arjunan in the lead role and another untitled film with debutant Poornesh. Aari is currently in the Bigg Boss house and shooting is expected to go ahead on his arrival.

Friendship will be directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Sundar of Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 and Agni Devi fame. Friendship will be bankrolled jointly by JPR and Stalin. The first look posters of this film were unveiled some time ago.

Her other untitled Tamil film will be helmed by debutant JM Raja Saravanan. It will be produced by Axess Film Factory, that had bankrolled films like Ratsasan and Oh My Kadavule. In the Aari – Losliya film, Shrusti Dange has been roped in to play an important role. This yet to be titled film will be directed by Albert Raja while C Sathya has been roped in to compose the tunes.

(Content provided by Digital Native)