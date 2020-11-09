'Bigg Boss' Tamil 4 updates: From Suresh's eviction to Kamal's birthday celebrations

Here's what happened last week inside the 'Bigg boss' Tamil house.

Flix Entertainment

The night Suchitra entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house, many things changed inside. However, Bala-Sanam divided continued to widen. In one episode Sanam kicked Bala in a moment of irritation and in the next, Bala called her useless. The two shouted at each other in the middle of the house.

Sureshâ€™s bond with Bala, Samyuktha and Gaby began to crack when Bala claimed hat he let Suresh win in 'Pass the Parcel' task. Suresh felt his efforts were being questioned. Samyuktha and Aari started to develop a problem over house chores issues and Suresh stopped talking with his friends, keeping to himself most of the times.

Suchitra was given a judgeâ€™s responsibility to a courtroom task in one episode. Bala and Sanam's case was dealt with and Suchitra favored Balaâ€™s side due to convincing arguments. In Samyuktha and Aari's case the former won. Aariâ€™s arguments sounded hurtful. Based on only convincing arguments and majority of votes from supporters, the judgement was given. But it was opinionated as unfair.

Suresh harboured hard-feelings when Samyukthaâ€™s captaincy was used to exploit the judgment in Sureshâ€™s case. Samyuktha resented her captaincy as it paved way for more arguments in the house.

Som won a case against Bala for calling him a puppet. To lighten the mood, BB FM task was given to Archana-Suchitra. Archana exceptionally RJ-ed the show to make the day memorable.

Aari was made captain by winning a task between Som and Nisha. Samyuktha found the decision illogical as Aari sounded condescending in court. Among all, existing bonds got strong with Rio and Nisha. Suresh was still angry. He didnâ€™t touch the food prepared by Samyuktha, Archana and Gaby. Suresh tried to mend things with Samyuktha but didnâ€™t end well.

On Saturday and Sunday's episode reconciliations were made by Kamal after his birthday celebrations on Saturday. Things were dealt in-detail on Sunday and Suresh was evicted from the house. Suresh's eviction was a shock to his followers and netizens started pouring out on Twitter stating that his eviction was totally unfair.

During the weekend episode, Kamal Haasan's 66th birthday was celebrated in the show. Housemates baked a special cake which was sent to Kamal and they had also dedicated an acapella medley to the star with his songs. It was a double delight weekend as the Telugu Bigg Boss 4 host Nagarjuna made a surprise special appearance via video call to wish Kamal on his birthday. The Telugu contestants also wished and interacted with him.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh came and wished Kamal on his birthday. Interacting with them, Kamal thanked them for doing a quick teaser of his next film which has been now titled Vikram.

Kamal Haasan's daughters Shruthi Haasan and Akshara were the next to surprise video call the sets. His family members brother Charu Haasan, sister Nalini, and niece Suhasini Maniratnam also came on video call wishing Ulaganayagan.

(Content provided by Digital Native)